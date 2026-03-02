President Murmu Addresses 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' Event

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday graced and addressed the event 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi', organised by the Government of NCT Delhi in the national capital.

Women Excelling in Every Field

Speaking on the occassion, the President said that women today are excelling in every field, from guarding the nation's borders as soldiers to conducting research as scientists and bringing laurels to the country in international sporting events. She noted that women are scaling new heights in politics, social service, administration and business, adding that the rising number of girls receiving degrees and medals at convocations across the country presents an inspiring picture.

Challenges and True Empowerment

However, she underlined that challenges such as violence, economic inequality, social stereotypes and health-related neglect continue to hinder women's progress. "A woman will truly be empowered when she can make independent decisions, can live a life with self-respect, and has access to equal opportunities and security," the President said.

She added that an empowered woman can transform not only her own life but also the direction of society and future generations.

Government Initiatives for Women's Empowerment

Highlighting government initiatives, the President said that schemes such as the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana are promoting education and safety of girls, while the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is safeguarding the health of millions of women by freeing them from smoke. She said the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is enabling women to access loans for self-employment, and initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Yojana are helping women become self-reliant. She also noted that the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is playing a significant role in improving women's health.

A Collective Responsibility

The President emphasised that women's empowerment is not solely the responsibility of the government but of every member and institution of society. She said educating women, building their confidence and providing them encouragement and support is a collective duty.

Delhi as a Model for Women-Led Development

Noting that Delhi is the national capital and home to people from across the country, the President said that if women in Delhi are safe, educated and self-reliant, and provide confident leadership in all spheres, it would send a strong message nationwide. She added that Delhi should set an example of women-led development for the entire country.

Ensuring a Safe and Enabling Environment

The President further stated that for women to fully contribute to the vision of a prosperous Delhi and a developed India, the government and society must ensure a safe and enabling environment where they can make independent decisions without fear or pressure. (ANI)

