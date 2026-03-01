Khamenei's Death Gives Iranians Hope Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"With Khamenei gone, there is renewed hope for the people of Iran," she said adding that "we must ensure that the future is theirs to claim and shape."

At the same time, von der Leyen warned that this moment carries a real risk of instability that could push the region into a spiral of violence.

"We are engaging closely with all key actors, as well as with our regional partners, to safeguard stability and security and to protect civilian lives," she said.

Iran's state media confirm Khamenei's death

She also stressed that she had spoken today with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

"We stand in full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following yesterday's Iranian strikes," von der Leyen said.

She stressed that Jordan is a precious partner for Europe in the region and will play a key role in the period ahead.

Von der Leyen also thanked the king for his leadership and assured him of the European Union's full support.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on the facilities of the regime in Iran. Afterward, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

Later, the Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed that Khamenei died on the morning of February 28.

