403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Military Operations Against Iran Could End in Four Weeks
(MENAFN) The United States and Israel launched full-scale military operations against Iran on Saturday, marking a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions that has already claimed the lives of three American service members.
U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday that three soldiers were killed and five others critically wounded during active combat operations — casualties President Donald Trump acknowledged as the first of his second term in office.
In a wide-ranging exclusive phone interview with a news agency, Trump addressed both the human cost of the conflict and his expectations for how long it would last. On the timeline, he was blunt: "It's always been a four week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four week process so -- as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks -- or less."
Trump told the news agency he was not caught off guard by how the strikes had unfolded so far. The newspaper described the interview as the president "breaking his silence" on the first American combat deaths since operations began.
Separately, Trump said he had held calls Sunday with the leaders of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and what he described as a "couple of others" — signaling intensive diplomatic outreach amid rising regional alarm.
Iranian state media confirmed Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks, a seismic development that sent shockwaves across the globe. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed retaliation, while multiple nations in the region moved to close their airspace as missile exchanges intensified.
World powers responded swiftly. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the killing, and China issued a formal statement denouncing the strikes as a violation of Iranian sovereignty.
The conflict shows no sign of an immediate ceasefire, with both military and diplomatic channels operating at full intensity as the world watches what could become one of the most consequential confrontations in modern Middle Eastern history.
U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday that three soldiers were killed and five others critically wounded during active combat operations — casualties President Donald Trump acknowledged as the first of his second term in office.
In a wide-ranging exclusive phone interview with a news agency, Trump addressed both the human cost of the conflict and his expectations for how long it would last. On the timeline, he was blunt: "It's always been a four week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four week process so -- as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks -- or less."
Trump told the news agency he was not caught off guard by how the strikes had unfolded so far. The newspaper described the interview as the president "breaking his silence" on the first American combat deaths since operations began.
Separately, Trump said he had held calls Sunday with the leaders of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and what he described as a "couple of others" — signaling intensive diplomatic outreach amid rising regional alarm.
Iranian state media confirmed Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks, a seismic development that sent shockwaves across the globe. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed retaliation, while multiple nations in the region moved to close their airspace as missile exchanges intensified.
World powers responded swiftly. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the killing, and China issued a formal statement denouncing the strikes as a violation of Iranian sovereignty.
The conflict shows no sign of an immediate ceasefire, with both military and diplomatic channels operating at full intensity as the world watches what could become one of the most consequential confrontations in modern Middle Eastern history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment