Air Arabia Announces Non-Stop Daily Flights From Sharjah To Rome

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air Arabia has announced the launch of its daily non-stop service from Sharjah to Rome, expanding its European reach. Beginning on July 1, 2026, the new route connecting Sharjah International Airport with Rome Fiumicino Airport will enhance direct connectivity between the UAE and Italy.

The route will be operated by the Airbus A320neo, one of the latest aircraft added to the carrier's fleet, offering enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and improved cabin comfort.

Air Arabia is the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest budget carrier operator. The addition of Rome marks another milestone in their steady European expansion and reinforces its growing presence in Italy.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "We are pleased to further expand our European footprint with the launch of daily flights to Rome, one of the world's most iconic and culturally significant cities. Expanding our presence in Italy reflects our continued commitment to offering convenient, direct connectivity to key international destinations while delivering reliable, value-driven travel options to our customers."

Flight schedule to Rome (FCO) effective July 1st, 2026 (all times local):

"We are pleased to welcome Air Arabia, a new carrier that will connect Rome to the United Arab Emirates,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma.“The new service to Sharjah will further expand and diversify the offering to the Arabian Peninsula, reaffirming the strategic importance of the Roman market and strengthening Fiumicino's international standing as a Skytrax 5 Star Airport and Best Airport in Europe for the past nine consecutive years, thanks to the quality of the services offered to our passengers”.

With the launch of Rome, Air Arabia now offer daily non-stop flights to both Milan-Bergamo and Rome, reinforcing its commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options between UAE and Italy while supporting the increasing demand for tourism, business, and trade between both countries.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet comprised entirely of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the world's best-selling single-aisle aircraft.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Rome by visiting Arabia's website, contacting the call centre, or through travel agencies.



