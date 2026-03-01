403
UAE Closes Tehran Embassy, Withdraws Diplomatic Mission Over Missile Attacks
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Abu Dhabi, March 1 (Petra) - The UAE announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the withdrawal of all members of its diplomatic mission, following Iranian missile attacks targeting UAE territory.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published by the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Sunday that the attacks were "aggressive" and targeted civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports and service facilities, putting civilians at risk in what it described as a dangerous and irresponsible escalation that constitutes a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.
The ministry stressed that the decision reflects the UAE's firm and consistent position in rejecting any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty, noting that the continuation of what it described as an "aggressive and provocative approach" undermines de-escalation efforts and pushes the region toward highly dangerous trajectories that threaten regional and international security, energy security, and global economic stability.
