Emirates Extends Scheduled Flight Suspensions To March 7

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Emirates airline on Wednesday extended its scheduled flights until Saturday, March 7, due to airspace closures amid ongoing military conflict in the region.

“All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 11.59pm UAE time on March 7, due to airspace closures across the region. Emirates continues to operate a limited flight schedule,” the Dubai-based carrier said.

The airline said it's accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights.

“Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified directly by Emirates or hold a confirmed booking for these flights,” the world's largest carrier said in the latest update.

“Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. The latest flight updates will be published on our website,” said the airline.

The UAE on Tuesday announced dedicated recovery flights to be operated to support passengers affected by the current circumstances across the UAE airports.

In the first phase, 60 flights were operated, and 80 flights are planned per day, with a projected capacity of over 27,000 passengers.



