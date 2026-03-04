Ajman Bank Approves 50% Of Net Profit As Cash Dividend
The dividend approval follows a record financial year for the Bank, during which net profit before tax reached Dh548 million, reflecting a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, while net profit after tax rose to Dh500 million. Total assets increased by 44 per cent to Dh32.9 billion, underscoring the strength of the Bank's financial position and sustained performance momentum.Recommended For You
The General Assembly meeting highlighted Ajman Bank's continued progress in executing its strategic priorities, achieving disciplined balance sheet growth, and strengthening its capital base, supporting its ability to deliver sustainable shareholder returns while maintaining a prudent risk management framework.
Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid stated:“The UAE banking sector continues to operate from a position of stability and strength, supported by well-established regulatory frameworks and a resilient economic environment. Financial institutions play a central role in supporting economic activity, facilitating capital flows, and advancing national development priorities.
Ajman Bank's performance in 2025 reflects disciplined execution and prudent governance. The approved dividend distribution aligns with the Bank's balanced capital management strategy and its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders. Guided by a clear strategic vision, the Bank continues to strengthen its institutional foundations and reinforce its role within the national financial system, supporting long-term economic development.”
Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said:“Ajman Bank's record results reflect consistent performance across its core activities and the strength of its capital base. The Bank continues to focus on advancing its digital and AI-enabled capabilities, reinforcing governance frameworks, and achieving disciplined growth aligned with long-term shareholder value and financial system stability”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment