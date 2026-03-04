Bingx Launches Zero-Fee Carnival For Spot Trading On Crypto & Tradfi Assets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of its Zero-Fee Carnival, a limited-time campaign offering zero trading fees across selected spot markets. The initiative includes zero fees for newly listed tokens, major spot trading pairs, and spot TradFi assets.

Additionally, a new dedicated spot trading Zero-Fee zone for spot trading has been established, offering greater value to users and encouraging the exploration of new market opportunities on the platform. This new zero-fee zone complements the existing zero-fee offerings from ChainSpot on the platform.



TradFi Assets: Spot stocks and tokenized commodities trading enjoy zero fees for 30 days, until April 2, 2026.

Selected Popular Tokens: Trade with zero fees across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, BNB, and DOGE spot markets for 10 days, until March 12, 2026. All Newly Listed Tokens: Every new token across BingX's spot markets will offer zero fee trading for the first 7 days following listing.

Starting from March 4, the Zero-Fee Carnival lowers cost barriers across BingX spot trading for both new and experienced traders:

To encourage users to explore the most newly-listed tokens across BingX's Spot Trading platform, zero-fee spot trading for new tokens will extend beyond the Zero-Fee Carnival, and will be retained as a long-term promotion across BingX's spot markets.

In celebration of the launch of the Zero-Fee Carnival, BingX is rolling out a Spin-the-Wheel promotion. Users can earn chances to spin by completing tasks such as account registration and KYC verification, first spot or futures trades, and cumulative trading milestones.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

