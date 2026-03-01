NDA Will Win 210 Seats In TN Polls, AIADMK To Form Govt: EPS

NDA to Win 210 Seats, AIADMK to Form Government: EPS

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance will win around 210 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Addressing a public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Palaniswami launched a sharp attack at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it an "anti-people government" which the alliance aims to dethrone. He further asserted that AIADMK will form a government after the victory of the NDA in the state assembly elections.

"During the election period, everyone must unite and work energetically in all 234 constituencies like bees to ensure the victory of the candidates announced by the National Democratic Alliance. In the upcoming Legislative Assembly general election, our alliance will win around 210 seats, and the AIADMK will form the government," he said.

'Anti-People Government Must Be Removed'

"Today, not only Tamil Nadu but the entire nation of India is looking toward Tamil Nadu. The Legislative Assembly general elections, which will determine who should govern Tamil Nadu and who should not, are fast approaching. Therefore, the anti-people government must be removed. The alliance formed for that purpose is the National Democratic Alliance. All parties with strong public support have joined our alliance," he added.

NDA Leads in Campaigning

He further criticised the DMK-led alliance for not having commenced its campaign yet and said that the NDA leads in launching a successful campaign. "The second election campaign meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently underway. Meanwhile, the alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is in the opposition, has not yet commenced its campaign. It is the parties that are part of the National Democratic Alliance that have taken the lead in launching the election campaign and are conducting it successfully," he said.

Confidence in Southern Region's Support

He further expressed gratitude towards the southern regions of the state for strengthening the NDA, underscoring contributions, including electing Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran, giving AIADMK its first victory in Dindigul. He expressed confidence that the southern regions will help the NDA secure a victory in the upcoming elections.

"Therefore, I would like to state at this moment that the National Democratic Alliance has emerged as a strong alliance in the southern region. When Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran first founded the party, the first election he faced was in the southern region. The people of the southern districts gave the AIADMK its first victory in the Dindigul parliamentary constituency," he said.

"Likewise, in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly general election, the people of the southern districts will extend their strong support to the National Democratic Alliance by delivering a large number of seats, paving the way for the AIADMK to form the government," he added.

AIADMK Highlights Development Works

The AIADMK General Secretary highlighted the developmental works done by their government in the state, pointing out the DMK's shortcomings and for failing to underscore the support provided by the Centre. "We initiated the Cauvery-Gundar river linking scheme, but it was the DMK government that stalled it. Similarly, funds were allocated for the renovation of the Vandiyur canal, yet it was Mr. Stalin who inaugurated it only after delays and complications. During the AIADMK regime, land required for the expansion was allocated, enabling the Central Government to construct a grand airport at Thoothukudi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister," he stated.

"Similarly, the expansion of the V.O. Chidambaranar Port at Thoothukudi is being carried out at a cost of nearly ₹1,500 crore. In addition, several National Highways have been developed through the Central Government. During the AIADMK government, we implemented numerous such projects," he added.

Palaniswami Urges Voters to Reject 'Dynastic Politics'

Mentioning the financial allotments for Tamil Nadu made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state's development, Palaniswami urged the Tamilians to extend support to the NDA in the elections and not to surrender to "dynastic politics."

"I would like to inform you that in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly general elections, the candidates of our National Democratic Alliance will contest. I sincerely urge you all to extend your full support and ensure their victory. Our governance must return and continue to grow. We must not surrender to family rule or dynastic politics. Moreover, an anti-people government must be removed," Palaniswami said, adding that with the support of all the parties in the alliance, "we must defeat our opponents and once again build a strong India and a prosperous Tamil Nadu." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)