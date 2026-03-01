2 Injured In Dubai As Debris From Intercepted Drones Lands In Residents' Courtyards

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 11:03 AM UPDATED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 11:22 AM



By: Ajanta Paul



[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Two people were injured after shrapnel from drones fell on two homes in Dubai following their interception by air defense systems, according to the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

As Iran continues striking US assets in Gulf countries, several loud sounds were heard in the Dubai area for a second day on Sunday. This followed Iran's retaliatory strikes on neighbouring states in response to US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Dubai authorities confirmed that debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes. In a statement DMO informed that the injured have received the necessary medical care.

Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard in some areas were a result of the successful interception operations and confirmed that the situation is under control.

As the UAE defence forces intercept of Iranian strikes, authorities reassured residents that the situation remains under control. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the safety and security of all in the UAE is the highest priority.

On Saturday, NCEMA has urged the public to stay calm and cooperate to the guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) sent an emergency alert on Saturday advising people to take shelter in secure buildings, avoid windows, doors, and open spaces, and wait for official instructions.

These steps were taken in response to potential missile threats detected over the country, which the national defence systems successfully intercepted. The UAE said it intercepted three waves of Iranian missile launches. Authorities handled missile debris that fell in a residential area, causing some material damage. They also expressed condolences to the family of a Pakistani national who died in connection with the incident.



