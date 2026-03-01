403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S.-Israeli Strike on Iran Elementary School Leaves 148 Dead
(MENAFN) The death toll from a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on a girls' elementary school in Iran's southern Hormozgan province has climbed to 148, an Iranian news agency reported Sunday.
An additional 95 people sustained injuries in the assault, local prosecutor Ebrahim Taheri was quoted as saying. He stated that the majority of the victims of the brutal attack were pupils, with teachers, school staff and students' parents also among the dead.
The strike on the elementary school is among the most devastating single incidents to emerge from a sweeping joint offensive launched Saturday morning, when Israel and the United States unleashed coordinated strikes on Tehran and multiple Iranian cities — including Tabriz, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.
Iran responded swiftly, launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across the broader region.
The Saturday assault also claimed the lives of some of Iran's most senior figures. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the Tehran strikes alongside Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the country's Defense Council, and Mohammad Pakpour, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — a trio of losses that has thrown the Islamic Republic's leadership structure into acute uncertainty.
The school strike is expected to intensify international scrutiny of the military campaign's civilian toll, as governments and human rights bodies worldwide begin to assess the scale of destruction across Iran.
An additional 95 people sustained injuries in the assault, local prosecutor Ebrahim Taheri was quoted as saying. He stated that the majority of the victims of the brutal attack were pupils, with teachers, school staff and students' parents also among the dead.
The strike on the elementary school is among the most devastating single incidents to emerge from a sweeping joint offensive launched Saturday morning, when Israel and the United States unleashed coordinated strikes on Tehran and multiple Iranian cities — including Tabriz, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.
Iran responded swiftly, launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across the broader region.
The Saturday assault also claimed the lives of some of Iran's most senior figures. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the Tehran strikes alongside Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the country's Defense Council, and Mohammad Pakpour, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — a trio of losses that has thrown the Islamic Republic's leadership structure into acute uncertainty.
The school strike is expected to intensify international scrutiny of the military campaign's civilian toll, as governments and human rights bodies worldwide begin to assess the scale of destruction across Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment