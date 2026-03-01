403
Bahrain’s Manama Sees Residential Strikes Amid Rising Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) As the United States and Israel launched what they described as “major combat operations” against Iran, the regional fallout quickly spread beyond Iranian territory, with several Gulf states reporting security incidents on Saturday.
In Manama, authorities said a number of residential buildings were struck. In a statement shared via the US-based social media platform X, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed that multiple housing structures in the capital had been targeted. Civil defense crews were dispatched to the affected areas, where firefighting and rescue efforts were ongoing. Officials said additional information would be released at a later time.
Meanwhile, in Dubai, residents reported hearing explosions after aerial defenses intercepted a missile. According to media accounts, fragments from the intercepted projectile fell across parts of the city. Videos circulating online appeared to show debris descending from the sky following the interception. No immediate clarification was provided regarding the extent of damage or possible injuries.
In Kuwait City, a drone reportedly struck Kuwait International Airport, leading to minor injuries among several workers and causing limited structural damage to Terminal 1. The incident occurred amid the intensifying confrontation between Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran.
The developments come as tensions escalate across the region following coordinated US-Israeli military strikes on Iran, raising concerns about broader instability throughout the Gulf.
