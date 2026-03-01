Iran Announces 40 Days Of Mourning, 7 Public Holidays After Khamenei's Death

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Iran state television announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays following the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had been in power since 1989.

"With the martyrdom of the supreme leader, his path and mission neither will be lost nor will be forgotten, on the other hand, they will be pursued with greater vigour and zeal," a presenter said.

Iranian state media announced Khamenei's death early on Sunday. A senior Israeli official told Reuters earlier that the Iranian leader's body had been found after a strike and US President Donald Trump said the United States worked closely with Israel to target the man who led Iran since 1989.

Iran has called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and responded with missiles fired at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host US bases.

Trump, making the biggest foreign-policy gamble of his presidency after campaigning for reelection as a "peace president," said the strikes were aimed at ending a decades-long threat from Iran and ensuring it could not develop a nuclear weapon.

Intelligence and tracking systems monitored Khamenei's whereabouts, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding that "there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do."

Trump reiterated calls for Iranians to topple the government but warned: "The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Khamenei's compound had been destroyed.

Three sources familiar with the matter said Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were among those killed in the attacks.

Israel's military said it had confirmed that five other senior military commanders were also dead, including Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader. Iranian media had said Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, son-in-law and daughter-in-law were also killed.



