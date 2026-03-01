Explosive Exchange Between US, Iran Envoys At Emergency UN Meeting

Heated Exchange at UN Security Council

A war of words broke out between the United States and Iran at the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council here in New York, with permanent representatives of both nations having an explosive exchange during a heated session.

The UN Security Council met in emergency session in the aftermath of major airstrikes across Iran on Saturday by the United States and Israel.

At the meeting, Ambassador Mike Waltz, representing the United States, defended his country's action in the region. As Waltz was about to take the floor on the 'Operation Epic Fury', Iran's Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani aimed at Waltz, saying, "I advise the representative of the United States to be polite, it will be better for yourself and the country you represent."

To which Waltz replied, "I am not going to dignify this with another response, as this representative sits here in this body and represents a regime that has killed thousands of its own people, simply for wanting freedom from your own tyranny."

US Defends 'Operation Epic Fury'

US Ambassador further targeted Iran at the meeting and said that no responsible nation in the world can ignore "persistent aggression and violence" that Tehran continues to carry out in the region. "It has cost American lives, 100s of US Marines in Lebanon, thousands of troops in Iraq," he said.

Defending Operation Epic Fury, Waltz outlined the objectives of the strikes in Iran. "Operation Epic Fury was directed towards 'specific and strategic' objectives. To dismantle missile capabilities that threaten allies, to degrade naval assets that you (Iran) used to destabilise in international waters and disrupt the machinery that arms proxy militias," he said.

US Ambassador said that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and "this is not a matter of politics" but a matter of global security. "This aims to ensure that 'the Iranian regime can never, ever threaten the world with a nuclear weapon," he said.

Iran Accuses US of 'War Crime'

At the meeting, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused the US of deliberately attacking civilian-populated areas in multiple large cities. "This is not only an act of aggression; it is a war crime and a crime against humanity," he insisted.

Supreme Leader Killed, Iran in Mourning

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in Israeli and US strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country.

The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects.

Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

