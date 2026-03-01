Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More than 100 children in Iran have been killed by US and Israeli air strikes on a school in Minab in southern Iran, according to Iranian authorities. Global Eye News/Social media

At A Glance: US-Israel Attack On Iran


2026-03-01 12:02:52
Author: Digital Storytelling Team
(MENAFN- The Conversation) The US and Israel have launched joint coordinated attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from Iran on Israel and US military bases in the region.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader for 36 years, has been killed in the strikes, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council says he was killed early Saturday morning at his office. Satellite imagery shows significant damage to parts of the Leadership House compound, which is Khamenei's office in Tehran.

Iranian school struck

More than 100 children have reportedly been killed by US and Israeli air strikes on a school, according to Iranian authorities. They say the strikes hit a girls' elementary school in the city of Minab in the country's south.

Video has emerged of crowds of people searching through the rubble.

“Hundreds of civilians have been killed and injured as a result of the aggression and atrocious crime of the United States regime and the Israeli regime, and the deliberate... targeting of civilian infrastructure,” Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.


