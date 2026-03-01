Tim Vogel
- Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
I am an economist specializing in international trade and development, with practical project experience in developing countries, strong expertise in evidence-based policy advice, and a proven track record in research.
Currently I work as a researcher at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS).
I hold a doctorate in economics from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. My research interests are trade, trade policy, regional integration and development.Experience
- –present Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
- 2022 Ruhr University Bochum, PhD Economics
