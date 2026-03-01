Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tim Vogel

  • Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
I am an economist specializing in international trade and development, with practical project experience in developing countries, strong expertise in evidence-based policy advice, and a proven track record in research.

Currently I work as a researcher at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS).

I hold a doctorate in economics from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. My research interests are trade, trade policy, regional integration and development.

Experience
  • –present Researcher, German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS)
Education
  • 2022 Ruhr University Bochum, PhD Economics

