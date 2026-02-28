403
UK PM Calls Qatar Amir, Expresses Concerns Over Regional Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on Saturday with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, discussing the latest situation in the region and British concerns over the escalation.
A government statement said that Starmer expressed "his deep concern over the attacks on Qatar and other regional partners today."
"He reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the defence of Qatar and its allies, shown by the UK's presence in the region as part of coordinated defensive operations," the statement continued.
"The leaders agreed on the importance of continued cooperation between partners in response to these attacks. They set out their shared resolve to find a path to de-escalation, working with allies to protect civilians and defend regional stability." (end)
