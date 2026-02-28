11 US Senators Urge Federal Probe Into Binance Sanctions Compliance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A bipartisan group of 11 United States senators has pressed federal authorities to scrutinize Binance 's compliance with sanctions and anti-money-laundering rules, citing escalating public scrutiny and a string of contentious reports. In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pamela Bondi, the lawmakers urged an expedited and thorough assessment of the exchange's controls and its handling of prior settlement commitments reached in 2023. The missive highlights claims that roughly $1.7 billion in digital assets potentially flowed to Iranian entities tied to terrorism, and points to investigations into Iranian-based accounts and possible evasion of Russian sanctions. The document also notes claims that Binance 's internal responders who flagged suspicious activity faced dismissal, and that law-enforcement agencies have observed a downturn in cooperation from the firm on customer information requests.



Eleven U.S. senators asked multiple federal agencies to conduct a prompt, comprehensive review of Binance's sanctions-and-AML controls and adherence to 2023 settlement terms.

The letter references allegations of about $1.7 billion in digital-asset flows linked to Iranian entities tied to terrorism, including groups connected to the Houthis and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Investigators reportedly identified more than 1,500 accounts accessed by users in Iran and possible activity aimed at evading Russian sanctions.

According to the letter, some Binance staff who flagged suspicious transactions were dismissed, and law-enforcement agencies indicated Binance had become less cooperative in providing customer information. Senators warned that newer Binance products, such as payment cards in parts of the former Soviet Union and partnerships tied to stablecoin initiatives, could enable sanctions evasion.

Market context: The escalation comes amid growing regulatory focus on exchange compliance and wider scrutiny of sanctions enforcement in crypto markets, with policymakers seeking clearer accountability for cross-border transactions and the robustness of AML controls during periods of heightened geopolitical risk.

The episode underscores the central role of major exchanges in economic sanctions enforcement and the delicate balance between fostering innovation and ensuring lawful conduct. As policymakers scrutinize Binance's checks and balances, questions about transparency, information sharing with authorities, and the efficacy of enforcement mechanisms come to the fore. The stakes extend beyond one platform: they touch on the credibility of sanctions regimes in the digital asset era and the capacity of regulators to monitor rapidly evolving products, such as payments-linked services and stablecoin-related ventures, that could potentially be exploited for evading sanctions.

The discussions also spotlight the tension between operational secrecy in risk controls and the public interest in accountability. Binance has repeatedly faced questions about how it flags suspicious activity and how it collaborates with law enforcement. The senators' letter maintains that a rigorous review is warranted not only to evaluate past settlements but to assess how future models-especially card-based products and cross-border partnerships-fit within the existing regulatory framework. In parallel, congressional inquiries have sought documents and internal records related to the exchange's sanctions controls, signaling a broader push to obtain a clearer image of internal governance at a high-profile crypto venue.



By March 13, agencies are asked to report on steps taken to examine Binance's conduct, including the effectiveness of its sanctions controls.

A congressional inquiry into Binance's sanctions practices, led by Senator Blumenthal, is expected to yield new documents and testimony from the firm's leadership.

Regulators and prosecutors may press Binance for deeper disclosures around past settlements and the handling of suspicious activity reports.

The exchange's cooperation with investigators and its stance on Iranian-user activity will be tested as media coverage continues to surface conflicting narratives. Market participants will watch for regulatory signals that could shape the adoption and design of crypto-sanctions regimes, especially concerning new products and stablecoins tied to cross-border payments.



The letter from 11 senators to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pamela Bondi requesting review of Binance's sanctions controls:

Regulators and lawmakers appear intent on mapping Binance's risk controls against a backdrop of continued scrutiny of the broader crypto ecosystem. While Binance has touted its compliance efforts and stated that it does not permit Iranian users, public narratives surrounding these allegations continue to prompt questions about due diligence, cooperation with law enforcement, and the ability of large exchanges to detect and deter sanctioned activity. The dynamic highlights the ongoing tension between enterprise-level risk management and regulatory expectations as the crypto market seeks clarity on governance and accountability in a landscape that remains highly scrutinized by policymakers worldwide.

The episode reinforces the critical importance of robust sanctions-compliance infrastructures within major crypto platforms. As policymakers seek to close perceived gaps in enforcement and as new product lines expand cross-border capabilities, exchanges face intensified demands for auditable controls and transparent reporting. For users and investors, the developments illustrate the evolving regulatory environment that shapes how digital assets are traded, settled, and monitored for illicit activity. For builders and auditors, there is a clear signal that governance frameworks, risk controls, and cooperative compliance partnerships will be central to sustaining trust in a market that remains under close regulatory watch.



Potential disclosures from Binance about internal governance, risk controls, and staff retention practices related to compliance investigations.

Follow-up statements from the agencies expected to participate in the review and any public briefing on sanctions enforcement in crypto across the sector. Regulatory guidance or formal actions that could reshape product launches, especially in regions where new payment-card-type offerings are being rolled out.

