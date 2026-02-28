Saudi Arabia Denounces 'Iranian Aggression' On UAE, Bahrain, Qatar

Saudi Arabia on Saturday denounced in the strongest terms "Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan" and extended its support for the brotherly countries. Iran earlier launched a targeted missile strike against a United States military base in Bahrain in apparent retaliation to Israel's and US' attack on it. Qatari defence forces also said they "successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory.

Riyadh Condemns 'Blatant Aggression'

Following Iran's action, Saudi Arabia warned of grave consequences resulting from the continued violation of states' sovereignty and the principles of international law. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the brotherly countries, and its readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal in support of any measures they may undertake," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to condemn these blatant attacks and to take all firm measures necessary to confront Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region," the statement said.

Iran Claims Responsibility for Missile Strikes

According to the Iranian embassy in India, a US military base in Bahrain was targeted by Iranian missile strikes." The embassy also posted a video of the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran earlier condemned what is said "brutal aggression of the Zionist Regime" claiming that their attacks are a "response to the aggression by the enemy of Iran".

Escalation Follows Joint US-Israeli Operation

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intercepted missiles launched by the Iranian military, according to Khaleej Times.

Israel and the United States earlier today initiated a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they describe as the existential threat posed by Iran. The repeated strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region.

Top Iranian Officials Reportedly Killed

In a blow to Tehran's leadership, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

Leaders Issue Warnings and Appeals

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has made an impassioned appeal to the Iranian people to rise up against the ruling regime. "The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis - to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he said.

US President Donald Trump has also warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)