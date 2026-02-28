Air India Cancels 28 Flights To Europe, US, Canada As Iran Attacks US Bases In Gulf Nations - Check Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India has cancelled 28 flights connecting various cities in Europe, the US and Canada for March 1 due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

With multiple airspaces closed, airlines are finding it difficult to find alternate routes, especially for flights to the West.

"As part of our continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on 01 March 2026," the airline said in a post on X on Saturday.

Check full list of flights cancelled:

Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on 01 March 2026:

AI161/AI162 and AI111/AI112: Delhi-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Delhi

AI129/AI128: Mumbai-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Mumbai

AI169/AI170: Amritsar-London (Gatwick) / London (Gatwick)-Amritsar

AI101/AI102: Delhi-New York (JFK) / New York (JFK)-Delhi

AI119/AI116: Mumbai-New York (JFK) / New York (JFK)-Mumbai

AI191/AI144: Mumbai-Newark / Newark - Mumbai

AI127/AI126: Delhi-Chicago / Chicago-Delhi (via Vienna)

AI187/AI188 and AI189 and AI190: Delhi-Toronto / Toronto-Delhi (via Vienna)

AI2025/AI2026: Delhi-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Delhi

AI2027/AI2028: Mumbai-Frankfurt / Frankfurt-Mumbai

AI143/AI142 and AI147/AI148: Delhi-Paris / Paris-Delhi

The flights from these destinations to the respective Indian cities have been cancelled for March 1.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and share further updates based on our risk assessments," the airline said.

Four flights from Kolkata to Middle East cancelled

Flight operations between Kolkata and several Middle Eastern destinations were disrupted on Saturday, with four departures called off amid heightened tensions after a joint US-Israel military action against Iran, officials said, as reported by PTI.

An official at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata stated that the cancellations were due to operational issues at transit hubs across the region.

The cancelled flights included Emirates EK 573 to Dubai, Qatar Airways QR 541 to Doha, Air Arabia 3L 167 to Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways EY 221 to Abu Dhabi, officials added.

Akasa Air issues advisory

Akasa Air issues travel advisory, in a post on X, the airline wrote,“Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have been suspended until March 02, 2026. We will continue updating our flight status to these destinations, basis the prevailing situation at the time.”

For all bookings made to/from these cities until March 07, 2026, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost, it further added,

India's consul general in Saudi Arabia meets airline representatives

The Consul General of India in Jeddah on Saturday convened a virtual meeting with representatives of Indian airlines amid ongoing disruptions to air travel caused by escalating regional tensions.

During the meeting, Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri called on the carriers to provide comprehensive assistance to Indian nationals impacted by the travel disruptions in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Consulate General said in a post on social media.

"The airlines assured that necessary measures are being undertaken, including timely communication regarding flight cancellations, dedicated helplines for updates and queries, facilitation of refunds, and other passenger assistance," it said.

The Consulate General also provided links to official updates issued by the airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.

"Indian nationals affected by travel disruptions are also encouraged to contact the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, for any assistance," it further said.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways temporarily halted their flight operations, while Turkish Airlines cancelled services to several destinations across the Middle East, as reported by Reuters.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, announced it was suspending all flights to Iran until further notice, according to the state news agency, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)



Air travel disruptions are directly linked to geopolitical tensions.

Airlines are prioritizing passenger safety and are providing support for affected travelers. Staying informed through official channels is crucial during travel disruptions.

