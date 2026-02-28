US, Israel Launch Major Attack On Iran: Why Is World War 3 Trending On X?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States and Israel carried out a significant strike on Iran on Saturday. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles and deployed drones aimed at Israel and U.S. military installations throughout the region. In an unusual development,“World War 3” began trending on X, as users shared photos and videos from Gulf countries where Iran reportedly carried out retaliatory strikes.

Some of the initial strikes appeared to hit areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Smoke was seen rising over the capital as Iranian media reported attacks occurring throughout the country. It was not immediately known whether the 86-year-old leader was present at his offices during the strikes.

Why“World War 3” is trending on X? Here's what users are writing

“And then suddenly you realise you aren't reading about history anymore when the topic is World War,” wrote a user on X.

Another user noted, O Allah, safeguard Saudi Arabia and every Muslim land. Grant protection to all Muslims and to every innocent soul. Bless them with peace, security, and stability, and keep their nations safe from harm🤲 #WorldWar3"

A user took a satire on US President Donald Trump and said,“Now, it's not just the America- Israel and Iran war, it's the world war. Welcome to the #WorldWar3 and thank you Mr. Donald Trump.”

A user noted,“No body wants this war”

Another user said,“This is Jordan. Everything looks terrible right now.”

A user said,“Iran's missile strikes that endangered civilians in Kuwait and Dubai were a reckless and cowardly escalation that violated international norms and endangered innocent lives.”

A user noted,“High time people of USA remove trump from the highest position. No peace after his return”

Note: Mint could not independently verify the videos.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Iranian people to“take control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic government that has led the country since 1979.

About 12 hours after the strikes began, the US military reported no American casualties and only minimal damage to US bases, despite“hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.” Targets in Iran reportedly included Revolutionary Guard command centers, air defense systems, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

According to a US official and another individual briefed on the operation, some targets involved Iran's leadership, though there was no immediate confirmation of whether any senior officials were killed.

Democrats criticised Donald Trump for acting without congressional approval, while White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said several Republican and Democratic lawmakers had been briefed in advance.

AP reported, the UN Security Council said it would meet Saturday afternoon. The UN's nuclear watchdog said on X it was closely monitoring developments and had seen "no evidence of radiological impact."

Iran was in a "near-total internet blackout," advocacy group NetBlocks said.

(With inputs from agencies)