Socialbox.Biz Urges London Firms To

MENAFN - Pressat) LONDON, UK – As the UK faces a staggering £15 billion annual cost for replacing potentially still reusable items, SocialBox has issued a critical update to its "Call Before You Scrap It" campaign in alignment with Repair Week 2026 (2-8 March).

With new research from ReLondon revealing that 335 million reusable items are binned every year, SocialBox is specifically calling on companies in the City of Westminster, London Borough of Camden, City of London and across the UK to intercept surplus IT-specifically Windows 10 laptops and MacBooks-before they are sent for energy-intensive recycling and IT disposals.

Bridging the Purpose Gap: Impact Plans for 2026

Recognizing that not every company has immediate surplus hardware, SocialBox has launched Impact Plans. These allow businesses without access to physical items to still increase their social impact and reduce Scope 3 emissions by sponsoring the refurbishment and distribution of technology to those in need.

“Repair Week 2026 is about making reusing instead of scrapping the norm,” says the SocialBox team.“By choosing to re-use Windows 10 laptops rather than scrapping them, companies can provide a lifeline for the elderly, and the homeless moving inot permanent accomdation while meeting their CSR mandates.”

The "Call Before You Scrap It" Advantage:

Secure Transition: SocialBox provides certified data-wiping, ensuring that "scrapping" is no longer the only option for corporate data.

Scope 3 Reduction: Re-using and Re-homing existing tech with SocialBoxBiz is the most effective way for London firms to slash supply chain emissions compared to purchasing new

As Repair Week expands to cities like Greater Manchester, Liverpool, and Cardiff, SocialBox is ready to help UK businesses turn their old tech into engines of social impact.

"Don't let your impact be shredded," urges SocialBox. "Call us first at 0843 289 5722 before you call the scrap companies."

About SocialBox:

A London-based Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to digital inclusion. Through tech reuse and Impact Plans, they help companies achieve measurable social and environmental goals.

About Repair Week:

Taking place 2-8 March 2026, Repair Week is a nationwide campaign founded by ReLondon to encourage repair, reuse, and the circular economy.

