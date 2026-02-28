Zelensky: Ukraine Continues Preparations For Trilateral Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement, according to Ukrinform.

“There is a lot of international work today. Rustem Umerov has already reported after meetings this week with representatives of President Trump. We discussed the main results of the meetings in Geneva, mainly on economic issues and reconstruction. We continue to prepare for the trilateral format, whenever that may be,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that the time and place of the next meeting between the Ukrainian and US teams and their Russian counterparts would be determined“depending on the security situation and real diplomatic opportunities.”

"I have set out updated guidelines for the negotiating team and our diplomatic team in Ukraine as a whole. We need peace-real peace and real opportunities for people to live freely and safely," the President emphasized.

He also spoke about today's meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

"I informed them about the security situation and what our intelligence expects from Russia in the near future. Of course, we discussed the prospects for negotiations. I am grateful for the Netherlands' willingness to continue supporting our state and our people. The priority is air defense. The Netherlands is doing a lot both within the PURL program and on a bilateral basis. We will continue this cooperation. At all levels with the Netherlands, with all our partners in Europe, with all partners in the free world, we will continue to build relationships that add protection to life," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the newly appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine on their first visit.

Another round of negotiations ended in Geneva on Thursday. The work took place in two formats - separately with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the US and Switzerland, said NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov.

The next peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi in early March.

