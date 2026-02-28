Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Authorities Control Building Fire In Palm Jumeirah Area, 4 Injured

Dubai Authorities Control Building Fire In Palm Jumeirah Area, 4 Injured


2026-02-28 02:25:59
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search