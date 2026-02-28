US‐Iran War: More Than 260 Flights Cancelled Across UAE, GCC And Other Countries Today And Tomorrow

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than 260 flights have been cancelled today and tomorrow in the Gulf and other Middle Eastern countries after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday.

According to data shared by global aviation analytics company Cirium, 3,422 flights were scheduled to arrive, with the majority of them in Saudi Arabia (1,277), the UAE (1,067), Qatar (335), Iran (307), Oman (122), Israel (107), Jordan (105) and Bahrain (102) by 3pm from different countries.

Recommended For You

A total of 232 flights were cancelled on Saturday due to the military conflict in the region, with the majority of them in the UAE (94), Israel (40), Qatar (34), Saudi Arabia (28), Jordan (14), Bahrain (9) and others.

A total of 6,898 flights were scheduled to arrive in the aforementioned countries on Saturday and Sunday. Around 267 flights scheduled on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled as of 3pm on Saturday, according to Cirium data.

It is expected that the cancellations will increase due to the ongoing war.

Several Middle Eastern countries said they were targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday after Tehran pledged to retaliate against strikes by the US and Israel.

As a result, many UAE, GCC, and other Asian and Middle Eastern carriers such as Emirates, flydubai, Qatar Airways, Air India, Air India Express and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have suspended flights.

Pakistan's national carrier PIA said:“In view of the developing situation in the Middle East, PIA is suspending its flights to UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha till tomorrow evening, or till opening of respective airspaces.”

Flights to Saudi Arabia have been rerouted, avoiding conflict hit zones, it said.



Airlines cancel flights after US, Israel strikes on Iran

Some UAE flights rerouted, cancelled due to airspace closures as Israel strikes Iran UAE temporarily and partially closes airspace after US, Israel strike Iran

ALSO READ