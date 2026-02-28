Air Arabia 'Temporarily Suspends' Flights To And From UAE Amid Regional Escalations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air Arabia on Saturday announced that flights to and from the UAE have been temporarily suspended as tensions escalate in the region.

The airline, in a notice, said that it will "continue to closely monitor the evolving situation, and operations will resume once the airspace reopens".

"The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," it added. Air Arabia also urged passengers and travellers to visit their website and follow official communication channels for latest updates.

This comes after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, which retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, other American interests in the Gulf and Israel.

Iran's regionwide missile salvo could be heard in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, as well as Israel and Iraq, in the hours following the first strikes, after it had repeatedly vowed to retaliate fiercely should it be attacked.

A strike on a school in Iran killed 24 people, an Iranian provincial official said, while in Israel the army deployed search and rescue teams to multiple locations following reports of fallen projectiles.

In the UAE, the defence ministry said Iranian strikes had killed one civilian.



