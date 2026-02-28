403
Medvedev Clinches Dubai Title As Griekspoor Withdraws Due To Injury
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Daniil Medvedev has been awarded his second Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in four years on Saturday afternoon following the injury-related withdrawal of The Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.
Griekspoor, who suffered a left hamstring injury during his semi-final victory over Andrey Rublev on Friday, was deemed unfit to play in the ATP 500 men's final following a medical assessment.
In Dubai, Medvedev chases the form that once defined him
