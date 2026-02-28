T20 World Cup: Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win Over Sri Lanka
Their inferior net run rate meant Pakistan had to win big against Sri Lanka in order to pip New Zealand and join group leaders England in the semi-finals.
They racked up 212-8 after Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) combined in a T20 World Cup record 176-run opening stand.
They had to restrict their opponents to 147 or less to make the last four but Sri Lanka finished on 207-6 nearly snatching a victory.
Pavan Rathnayake made 58 and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka smoked an unbeaten 76 off 31 balls.
New Zealand now qualifies for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Sri Lanka avoided a big defeat against Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy.
