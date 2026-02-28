Qatar Announces Interception Of 3Rd Wave Of Iranian Attacks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) of the State of Qatar announced Saturday that it successfully intercepted the third wave of attacks targeting several areas in the country, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The Gulf country was able to thwart the attack thanks to high readiness, constant vigilance, and coordinated efforts between the relevant authorities, the statement said.

The MOD confirmed in a press statement that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection according to the pre-approved operational plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching the country's territory.

Several Gulf countries were targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday after Tehran pledged to retaliate against strikes by the US and Israel, bringing conflict to a part of the Arab world.

Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan, all of which have a US military presence, said they had intercepted the Iranian missiles.

"All occupied territories and the criminal U.S. bases in the region have been struck by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles. This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.

Bahrain confirmed an attack inside its territory and said a service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet had been struck. Video from a Reuters witness showed a plume of grey smoke rising near the small island nation's coast as sirens wailed.

The Kuwaiti army says it dealt with missiles in Kuwaiti airspace, while Jordan said it had downed two Iranian ballistic missiles.



