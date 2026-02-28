Saudi Confirms Iran Attacked Riyadh And Eastern Regions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Saturday that Iran attacked Riyadh and the eastern region, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry. The ministry said the attacks in its territory were dealt with, without providing further details.

In a statement to state agency SPA, the authority said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern regions, which were successfully intercepted.

The statement said: These attacks are unjustifiable under any pretext or in any form, and they occurred despite Iranian authorities being aware that the Kingdom had made it clear it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran.

In light of this unprovoked aggression, Saudi affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents, including the option to respond to the aggression.

Iran attacks Gulf countries

Several Gulf countries were targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday after Tehran pledged to retaliate against strikes by the US and Israel, bringing conflict to a part of the Arab world.

Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan, all of which have a US military presence, said they had intercepted the Iranian missiles.

"All occupied territories and the criminal U.S. bases in the region have been struck by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles. This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.

Bahrain confirmed an attack inside its territory and said a service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet had been struck. Video from a Reuters witness showed a plume of grey smoke rising near the small island nation's coast as sirens wailed.

The Kuwaiti army says it dealt with missiles in Kuwaiti airspace, while Jordan said it had downed two Iranian ballistic missiles.



Saudi condemns 'brutal Iranian aggression' on UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

Qatar announces interception of 3rd wave of Iranian attacks Service centre of US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain targeted in missile attack

