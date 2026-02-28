Akshay Kumar & Wamiqa Gabbi Twin In Matching Outfits As They Commence Promotion For 'Bhoot Bangla'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy, "Bhoot Bangla".

As the project nears release on April 10, the cast has commenced the promotions of the eagerly-awaited drama.

Akshay and Wamiqa will make their first stop at Nashik to promote their next.

Sharing the professional update on social media, Akshay and Wamiqa were seen twinning in matching outfits. Both of them opted for white shirts with blue denim as their outfit of the day.

Dropping two photographs posing with Akshay on her official Insta handle, Wamiqa wrote the caption, "Heading towards Nashik... starting first day of promotions of Bhoot Bangla... need your wishes and prayers (sic)."

For those who do not know, "Bhoot Bangla" marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay after a long gap of 14 years.

The beloved actor and director duo is credited with delivering some memorable hits like "Hera Pheri", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Garam Masala", and "Khatta Meetha".

The core cast of the drama has on board some prominents names, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani, along with others.

"Bhooth Bangla" will also see Akshay and Tabu coming on screen together after 25 years, after sharing the screen in "Hera Pheri" and "Tu Chor Main Sipahi".

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, and backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the story of "Bhooth Bangla" has been penned by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay provided by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Moreover, Rohan Shankar is credited with the dialogues for the film.

Over and above this, Wamiqa will also be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan in "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".