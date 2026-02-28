403
Oman Urges UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting, Calls For Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Oman called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent session to enforce a ceasefire following recent Middle East developments, while reaffirming the right of states to self-defense under international law.
In a statement on Saturday, the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "deep regret" over military operations carried out by Israeli occupation and the United States against Iran.
Oman described the actions as "contrary to international law and the principle of resolving issues through peaceful means rather than aggressive military measures," and urged all parties to immediately suspend hostilities.
The statement emphasized that the international community should take a clear stance in support of international law, while also encouraging restraint and commitment to diplomatic solutions. (end)
