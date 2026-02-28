403
Kuwait Cabinet Condemns Iranian Attack, Affirms Full Readiness To Defend Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Cabinet on Saturday strongly condemned the brazen Iranian attack targeting Kuwait's airspace and territory, describing it as a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.
In an official statement, the Cabinet affirmed Kuwait's full and inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing that all necessary measures will be taken to protect the country's territory, citizens, and residents, in accordance with the scale of the attack and international law.
The statement confirmed that Kuwait's defense systems successfully intercepted the attack following established operational procedures and rules of engagement, emphasizing that the continuation of such aggressive military actions in the region threatens regional security and stability.
The Cabinet also condemned the Iranian attacks against the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, reaffirming Kuwait's full solidarity with these sisterly states and support for all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.
The Cabinet urged citizens and residents to rely on official sources for information, avoid spreading rumors or unverified news, and follow the guidance issued by relevant authorities.
Government platforms will provide continuous updates on the latest developments in the region.
On the domestic front, the Cabinet confirmed that Kuwait's strategic stock of essential food supplies remains stable and sufficient, with additional quantities available to cover extended periods.
All goods are adequately available in local markets, and supply chains continue to operate normally without interruption, as part of the government's strategic food security plan.
The Cabinet concluded by invoking divine protection over Kuwait and its people under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
