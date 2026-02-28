403
National Emergency Declared in Israel After Preemptive Strike on Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency following what officials have characterized as a preemptive strike on Tehran, as the country braces for imminent retaliation.
The declaration came shortly after Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the IDF had carried out what he described as a pre-emptive strike against Iran, warning that retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel are expected imminently.
Within minutes of the announcement, air raid sirens wailed across the country, with emergency alerts pushed directly to civilian mobile devices instructing residents to remain in close proximity to protected spaces, the IDF confirmed.
Israel's Home Front Command swiftly issued sweeping new guidelines, prohibiting educational activities, public gatherings, and workplace attendance — exempting only essential services. The military emphasized that the proactive alert system was activated specifically to prepare the public for a potential large-scale missile assault.
Early Saturday, local media cited Katz as stating the strike was intended "to remove threats against the State of Israel."
A senior defense official told Israeli media that "this is a joint Israeli-American attack" which the sides had been planning "for months." A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, subsequently confirmed to a news agency that American forces were directly involved in the operation.
Israeli Channel 12 reported that the strikes targeted "dozens of regime targets," with unverified reports suggesting one strike may have hit an Iranian presidential facility. Video footage circulating on social media appears to show two large columns of smoke rising over buildings in the Iranian capital.
