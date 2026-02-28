U.S. President Trump Urges Iranian People To Seize Power In Bold Call

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. President Donald Trump has stated in a video address to the nation regarding the operation launched against Iran on his "Truth Social" social network account that the ongoing strikes in Iran are aimed at overthrowing the regime and has called on the Iranian people to take power using the opportunity, Trend reports.

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed forces, and all law enforcement officers tonight (it was nighttime in the US at that time - ed.), you must put down your weapons, and you will receive complete immunity, or you will face inevitable death."

Put down your weapons. You will be treated fairly with complete immunity, or you will face inevitable death," Trump said in an eight-minute video address confirming the U.S. strikes on Iran from the sea and air.

According to Trump, the hour of freedom for the great and proud Iranian people has come.

"Stay in your shelter. Don't leave your house. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will fall everywhere. After we finish our job, take power. It will be yours. This is probably the only chance you'll get in generations," Trump emphasized.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.