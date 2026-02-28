403
Iraq Shuts Airspace Following US-Israel Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Iraq announced the closure of its airspace on Saturday following coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, the Transport Ministry reported.
A ministry spokesperson stated that the decision came after all civilian flights had safely exited Iraqi airspace, as noted by local news outlets.
The Israeli operation, carried out early Saturday and codenamed “Lion’s Roar,” coincided with a declaration of a "special and immediate" state of emergency across Israel.
US President Donald Trump also confirmed that American forces had launched "major combat operations" in Iran, with the stated goal of defending the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."
