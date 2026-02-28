Watch: UAE President Attends Reunion Of Individuals Present During Founding Of The Union

In a gesture of recognition, the President hosted an iftar at Qasr Al Bahr for a number of individuals who witnessed Sheikh Zayed raising the UAE flag for the first time

