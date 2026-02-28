403
Software Stocks Decline as AI Agents Replace SaaS Models
(MENAFN) A torrent of artificial intelligence product launches is sending shockwaves through global financial markets, battering software stocks and forcing investors to confront an unsettling question: is the traditional software-as-a-service model facing an existential threat?
The sell-off has been swift and severe. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), which tracks U.S. software companies, shed roughly 30% in February alone. At the peak of the panic, approximately $300 billion in market value vanished from software stocks in a single trading session on February 4 — a staggering single-day destruction of wealth that rattled even seasoned market watchers.
At the center of the storm is U.S. AI firm Anthropic, whose rapid-fire product rollout this month sent competitors and incumbents alike scrambling. The company unveiled AI systems for contract review, finance-focused add-ons, and customer service tools, before introducing Claude Cowork add-ons engineered to operate autonomously within corporate environments. It later launched Claude Code Security, capable of scanning entire codebases and patching vulnerabilities without human intervention.
The market reaction was immediate and brutal. Atlassian cratered 35% and Intuit plunged 34% in a single session. CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and Okta each shed between 8% and 9% in one trading day following a product announcement. IBM suffered its steepest single-day decline since 2000, tumbling 13% in one session and 27% across the month, after Anthropic unveiled a tool targeting legacy code modernization.
Anthropic was not alone in stoking competitive anxiety. OpenAI released a new iteration of its software development tool, Codex, deepening what analysts at Morgan Stanley characterized as an intensifying battle for dominance in the AI space.
The broader concern gripping investors goes beyond individual stock losses. Increasingly, fund managers and analysts are questioning whether corporations will continue paying for external software licenses if AI tools empower them to build and automate those same functions in-house — a prospect that has cast a long shadow over established players such as Salesforce.
Data from Meta added fuel to the fire. The social media giant disclosed that AI tools had lifted productivity per engineer by 30% annually, surging to 80% among advanced users — figures that reinforced fears automation could fundamentally redraw the economics of enterprise software.
Some analysts now argue that AI is no longer merely augmenting productivity but actively positioning itself as a replacement for entire categories of SaaS applications, with autonomous AI agents potentially rendering traditional software licenses obsolete. The shift is being framed by some as the dawn of an "AI agent economy," propelled by the competing ambitions of OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.
Not everyone is convinced the disruption is as clean-cut as markets suggest. Economists have pointed out that the volatility may partly reflect panic selling amplified by the relentless pace of back-to-back announcements rather than a sober reassessment of long-term fundamentals.
Even within the AI industry itself, cautionary voices are emerging. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, warned that the sector risks inflating into a speculative bubble if productivity gains remain concentrated among a handful of large technology firms, urging wider adoption across industries to ensure the benefits are more broadly distributed.
