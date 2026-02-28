Saudi Arabia Advances Desert Shale Push Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saudi Arabia is accelerating development of a vast unconventional gas field in the Arabian Desert, drawing on techniques refined in North America's shale boom to reshape its energy mix and bolster state revenues.

Southeast of the giant Ghawar oilfield, the state-controlled Saudi Aramco is pressing ahead with the multi-billion-dollar expansion of the Jafurah basin, the kingdom's largest non-associated gas field. Executives have described the project as a cornerstone of plans to lift gas output by more than 50 per cent by the end of the decade, reduce crude burning in power generation and free additional oil for export.!Image!Image!Image!Image

Jafurah, estimated by Aramco to hold around 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas resources, is expected to produce up to 2 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030, alongside significant volumes of ethane and natural gas liquids. Company updates indicate phased commissioning has begun, with further processing plants and pipelines under construction to handle rising output.

To speed up drilling and well completions, Aramco has enlisted service providers including Halliburton and Sinopec. Among the technologies deployed are so-called walking rigs – towering structures that can move short distances across a pad without being dismantled. The rigs allow operators to drill multiple horizontal wells from a single location, cutting time and costs in a manner reminiscent of the shale revolution that transformed output in Texas and North Dakota.

Industry analysts note that Saudi Arabia's geology differs markedly from the tight oil formations that propelled the United States to become the world's largest crude producer. Jafurah's resources are primarily unconventional gas trapped in low-permeability rock, requiring extensive hydraulic fracturing and advanced completion techniques. Even so, the operational template – dense well spacing, pad drilling and rapid rig mobility – mirrors methods pioneered in US basins.

See also Decentralised AI reshapes tech power balance

The financial stakes are considerable. Aramco has said total investment in Jafurah and related infrastructure could exceed $100 billion over its lifecycle. Higher gas production would enable the kingdom to substitute crude oil currently burned in power plants and desalination facilities with domestically produced gas. That shift could release hundreds of thousands of barrels per day for export, strengthening fiscal revenues at a time when oil price volatility and global energy transition pressures weigh on producer economies.

Gas liquids and condensates from Jafurah are also expected to feed Saudi Arabia's expanding petrochemical sector, supporting downstream integration and export diversification. The strategy aligns with broader economic transformation plans aimed at reducing reliance on crude exports while leveraging the country's hydrocarbon base.

Aramco has reported awarding major engineering, procurement and construction contracts to international consortia for gas processing trains, sulphur recovery units and pipeline networks. Company executives have emphasised digitalisation, automation and real-time data analytics to optimise drilling efficiency and manage water usage – a sensitive issue in an arid environment where hydraulic fracturing requires significant volumes of water.

Environmental considerations remain under scrutiny. While natural gas emits less carbon dioxide than coal or oil when burned, methane leakage across production and transport chains can erode climate benefits. Aramco has pledged to cut upstream carbon intensity and expand carbon capture and storage capacity, targeting net-zero emissions from its wholly owned operations by 2050. Independent experts say sustained monitoring and transparent reporting will be critical as unconventional gas output ramps up.

Geopolitically, the push into shale-style gas development underscores Riyadh's intent to maintain its role as a pivotal energy supplier even as global markets shift. Within the framework of OPEC and the wider OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia has balanced output curbs with efforts to protect long-term capacity. Expanding gas production offers a complementary lever, enhancing domestic energy security while preserving oil export flexibility.

See also Saudi Arabia reins in flagship megaproject ambitions

The involvement of US and Chinese service firms reflects the cross-border nature of advanced drilling technology, even amid strategic competition between Washington and Beijing. Energy economists point out that cooperation in oilfield services often persists despite broader geopolitical tensions, driven by commercial imperatives and the technical complexity of large-scale projects.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.