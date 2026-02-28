403
Trump Signals Possible US Intervention Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he could step in to help de-escalate the intensifying hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as cross-border fighting continues to claim lives.
Speaking about the situation, Trump suggested he would be open to involvement. “Well, I would. I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well,” said Trump, praising the country’s leadership.
“You have a great prime minister. You have a great general there … I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”
The remarks came amid heightened strain between the neighboring countries, following attacks launched from the Afghan side of the frontier on Thursday. Those strikes prompted Islamabad to carry out retaliatory air operations within Afghan territory, further inflaming tensions.
According to official accounts, the combined death toll on both sides has risen to 48. Pakistani authorities reported that 12 soldiers and one civilian were killed. Meanwhile, officials in Kabul stated that 13 Afghan troops and 22 civilians died as a result of the confrontations.
Military sources also confirmed that at least one Pakistani soldier remains unaccounted for.
