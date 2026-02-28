403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Amasses Nine More Refueling Jets in Israel
(MENAFN) Nine U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft touched down overnight at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, pushing the total number of American tanker planes on Israeli soil to at least 14, Israeli media reported Friday — a rapid military buildup that is fueling intense speculation over an imminent strike on Iran.
Israeli media reported the aircraft were visibly lined up along the runway, a striking display of American firepower at the heart of one of the world's most volatile flashpoints. The deployment adds to a growing roster of U.S. assets already positioned in the region, including 11 F-22 stealth fighter jets that arrived earlier this week at the Ovda Air Base in southern Israel.
The tanker aircraft are widely believed to be a critical enabler for any potential offensive operation. According to media, the planes could extend the operational range of U.S. fighter jets launching from the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which is reportedly steaming toward the eastern Mediterranean and would serve as a frontline platform should Washington order military action against Iran.
The buildup follows weeks of deliberate U.S. force projection across the Persian Gulf, as the White House has escalated pressure on Tehran to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and sever ties with what Washington calls its "regional allies."
Iran is pushing back hard. Tehran has accused both Washington and Israel of manufacturing pretexts for military intervention and regime change, issuing stark warnings that any attack — even a limited one — would trigger a direct response. Iranian officials have also drawn a firm line on nuclear negotiations, insisting that sanctions relief must be part of any deal that places restrictions on its atomic program.
Israeli media reported the aircraft were visibly lined up along the runway, a striking display of American firepower at the heart of one of the world's most volatile flashpoints. The deployment adds to a growing roster of U.S. assets already positioned in the region, including 11 F-22 stealth fighter jets that arrived earlier this week at the Ovda Air Base in southern Israel.
The tanker aircraft are widely believed to be a critical enabler for any potential offensive operation. According to media, the planes could extend the operational range of U.S. fighter jets launching from the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which is reportedly steaming toward the eastern Mediterranean and would serve as a frontline platform should Washington order military action against Iran.
The buildup follows weeks of deliberate U.S. force projection across the Persian Gulf, as the White House has escalated pressure on Tehran to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and sever ties with what Washington calls its "regional allies."
Iran is pushing back hard. Tehran has accused both Washington and Israel of manufacturing pretexts for military intervention and regime change, issuing stark warnings that any attack — even a limited one — would trigger a direct response. Iranian officials have also drawn a firm line on nuclear negotiations, insisting that sanctions relief must be part of any deal that places restrictions on its atomic program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment