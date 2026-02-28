Israel Launches Attack On Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran,reports, citing Israeli media outlets.

The announcement was made by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said the action was aimed at neutralizing threats against the country.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran in order to eliminate threats directed at Israel,” Katz stated.

He added that an immediate nationwide state of emergency had been declared.

Air raid sirens were reported across parts of Israel following the announcement. The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command urged civilians to remain close to bomb shelters and follow official safety instructions.

In a statement, authorities said that“due to the security situation,” residents should verify the location of their nearest protective shelter and avoid non-essential travel until further notice.

The developments mark a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about broader regional instability.

