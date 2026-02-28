Holi 2026: Secret Tips For Puffy, Balloon-Like Malpuas Everyone Will Love

Holi is just around the corner, and let's be honest, the festival feels incomplete without malpuas, right? But the biggest problem many of us face is that they just don't puff up in the oil. If you want your malpuas to be so soft and fluffy that everyone begs for the recipe, just having the right ingredients isn't enough, the technique is key. Often, they turn out hard, flat, or raw from the inside. But with these 5 simple tricks, you can make halwai-style, balloon-like, spongy, and juicy malpuas right at home. Let's get into it.

Getting the Batter Consistency Right is a Must

Your malpua batter shouldn't be too thin or too thick. The perfect consistency is just like a pakora batter. Mix maida, suji, and milk to make a smooth batter. Make sure there are absolutely no lumps. The smoother the batter, the softer your malpuas will be. Once you've mixed everything, let it rest for half an hour so the suji can soak up the liquid and swell properly.

Letting the Batter Rest is Super Important

After preparing the batter, you have to cover it and let it rest for at least 20-30 minutes. This allows the suji to puff up and also starts a slight fermentation process, which is what helps the malpuas become fluffy. If you rush this step, you'll end up with hard and flat malpuas.

The Right Use of Baking Powder or Saunf

For those perfectly puffed-up malpuas, adding a pinch of baking powder or baking soda really helps. Some people also add saunf (fennel seeds) or elaichi (cardamom), which not only adds flavour but also helps make them a bit airy. But remember, just a tiny amount is enough-adding too much can ruin the taste.

Keep the Oil or Ghee Temperature Perfect

When frying the malpuas, the oil or ghee should be on medium heat. If the flame is too high, the malpuas will brown quickly on the outside but stay raw inside. Fry them on a low-to-medium flame so they puff up slowly and turn a beautiful golden brown. When you pour the batter, let it spread on its own-don't try to shape it with a spoon.

The Perfect Timing and Texture for the Sugar Syrup

The sugar syrup (chasni) should have a one-string consistency-not too thick, not too thin. Dip the hot, fried malpuas directly into the slightly warm chasni and keep them in for only 1-2 minutes. If you soak them for too long, they might break. Taking them out at the right time ensures they are juicy on the inside and slightly crisp on the outside.