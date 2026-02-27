Techmediabreaks Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Targets AI-Driven Power Surge With Real-Time Energy Orchestration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) With rising AI-driven electricity demand rapidly exposing the limits of traditional grid planning cycles, GridAI Technologies' (NASDAQ: GRDX) model centers on real-time coordination of existing assets and allows hyperscalers to optimize the design of new infrastructure buildout.“GridAI describes itself as a real-time, AI-native software orchestration platform designed to coordinate grid power, on-site generation, battery storage, backup systems, and dynamic load across hyperscale AI campuses and distributed energy systems,” a recent article reads.“The company is not attempting to redesign the electric grid itself or to optimize GPU workloads inside data centers. Instead, it operates across the data center campus, at the interface between large power consumers and the broader energy ecosystem.”

GridAI Technologies is a publicly listed, diversified technology and life sciences company on the Nasdaq. The company is advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI, Inc. In addition to its GridAI operations, the company (formerly Entero Therapeutics Inc.) continues to advance its late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical program focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases.

