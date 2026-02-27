Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Records Hottest February In Three Years As Temperature Nears 32°C

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi has recorded its warmest February in the last three years, with temperatures soaring close to 32°C. The India Meteorological Department has shared fresh data highlighting the unusual spike in daytime heat

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed its warmest February in the past three years, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.9 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded a high of 31.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of the month so far. IMD data shows that the last time February recorded a higher average maximum temperature was in 2023, when it stood at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

For comparison, last year's average maximum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius, while in 2024 it was relatively lower at 24.4 degrees Celsius. This year, the average minimum temperature in February has been 11.6 degrees Celsius.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature settled at 13.1 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. The Ridge station reported 14.2 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius.

While temperatures climbed, Delhi's air quality remained in the“moderate” category. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 200 on Friday, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) through its Sameer app.

During the evening, 22 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the moderate category. Fourteen stations reported“poor” air quality, while two stations fell into the“very poor” category.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is considered“good,” 51–100“satisfactory,” 101–200“moderate,” 201–300“poor,” 301–400“very poor,” and 401–500“severe.”

Looking at the broader picture, February saw fluctuating air quality levels in the national capital. Data indicates that 20 days during the month fell under the“poor” category, two days were classified as“very poor,” and four days remained in the“moderate” category.

On Friday morning at 9 am, the city's AQI was recorded at 187, placing it firmly in the moderate range. Although not alarming, the combined impact of rising temperatures and persistent pollution remains a concern for residents.