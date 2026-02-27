Vten Announces Closing Of Qualifying Transaction And Private Placement
|Description
| Number of
Common Shares
| % of Total
(approx.)
| Common Shares issued prior to Transaction and Private Placement
|7,002,000
|18%
| Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to outstanding stock options
|Nil
|N/A
| Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to outstanding IPO warrants
|200,000
|1%
| Common Shares issued to the Vendors under the Agreement
|8,000,000
|21%
| Common Shares issued under Private Placement
|10,513,338
|27%
| Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to Warrants issued under the Private Placement
|10,513,338
|27%
| Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to stock options granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company
|2,250,000
|6%
|TOTAL
|38,478,676
|100%
Directors and Officers of the Company
The following table sets forth the name of all directors and officers of the Company following the completion of the Transaction and Private Placement, including their municipalities of residence, their positions with the Company, their principal occupations during the past five years and the number of common shares of the Company to be beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or over which control or direction will be exercised:
|Name and Municipality of Residence
|Position with the Company (1)
| Principal Occupation in Preceding
Five Years
| Common Shares Owned Post-Transaction and Private
Placement
|Number
|Percentage (2)
| Kevin Bottomley
Vancouver, British Columbia
|Director
|President & CEO, Lion Rock Resources Corp.; Director, Q2 Metals Corp.
|525,000
|2.06%
|
Alicia Milne
Burnaby, British Columbia
|Director
|Director, President & CEO, Q2 Metals Corp.
|575,000
|2.25%
|
David Blair Way
Newport, Australia
|President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
|Director, and former President and CEO, PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT)
|735,000
|2.88%
| Simon Cohn(3)
Brisbane, Australia
|Director
|Director, Mining Projects Accelerator Pty Ltd, Q2 Metals Corp. and MEC Mining Pty Ltd
|1,366,003
|5.35%
|
Yilu (Lucy) Zhang
Vancouver, British Columbia
|Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|Chartered Professional Accountant, Chief Financial Officer, Green Light Solutions Corp. and Trailbreaker Resources Ltd., Pantera Silver Corp. and President, Jin Passage Consulting Inc.
|160,000
|0.63%
|
|
|TOTAL:
|3,361,003
|13.17%
Notes:
(1) The term of office of the Company's officers will expire at the discretion of the Company's directors. None of the current directors and officers of the Company have a non-competition or non-disclosure agreement with the Company.
(2) Calculation is based on 25,515,338 common shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof, and includes all common shares that are currently beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or controlled by the director and/or officer, and that was acquired under the Transaction (if any - see note (3) below), as well as common shares that were acquired, directly or indirectly, pursuant to the acquisition of Units under the Private Placement.
(3) Mr. Cohn received, indirectly, 790,503 common shares under the Transaction, which are subject to a TSXV Form 5D - Escrow Agreement among Simon Cohn, the Company, and Odyssey Trust Company, as escrow agent.
About V Ten Metals Corp.
Subject to the final approval of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction, VTen will be a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 mining issuer and will operate in the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au metals industry with the Tanami Project, located in Northern Territory, Australia, as its intended focal point. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Blair Way, CEO, President and Director
Telephone: +1 (800) 482-7560 (Main); +1 (800) 482-7560 (Other - Toll Free)
E-mail: ...
Cautionary Notes
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Transaction and the Private Placement, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction and the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, the final approval of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction and the Private Placement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Transaction and the Private Placement may not be completed as set out herein or at all, and the inability of the Company to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of customary conditions precedent, including but not limited to, the final acceptance of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Transaction and the Private Placement will receive final approval from the TSXV. Prospective investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.
The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: V Ten Metals Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment