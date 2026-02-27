ECOWAS Warning And Response Network (ECOWARN) Annual Retreat To Strengthen Data Collection Capacities And Support Early Warning Systems And Preventive Measures In West Africa

The ECOWAS Commission, through the Early Warning Directorate, organized the annual retreat for field monitors of the ECOWAS Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) in Lomé, Togo, from February 25 to 27, 2026. With the aim of reviewing the data collection system and related challenges, the retreat reaffirms its strong commitment to early warning, preventive diplomacy, and the promotion of human security throughout the West African region.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of the Early Warning Directorate, expressed her sincere gratitude to the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, for her leadership and unwavering support to the Directorate and the ECOWARN system. She also highlighted how this retreat underscored the strategic importance that the Commission attaches to early warning as a central pillar of the regional peace and security architecture.

In her message, H.E. Tchintchibidja underscored the complex security challenges facing the region, including climate change, violent extremism, governance deficits, and transnational organized crime. She reiterated the Commission's commitment to preventive diplomacy in line with the ECOWAS Vision 2050 framework and emphasized the importance of sustained grassroots engagement.

She called on Field Monitors to uphold professionalism and integrity in strengthening the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture.

The retreat takes place against a backdrop of complex and constantly changing dynamics in terms of human security in West Africa, a region characterized by the challenges of climate change, violent extremism, community tensions, governance, and transnational organized crime. Given the various scenarios, the role of the ECOWARN system remains central to preventive diplomacy and the ECOWAS conflict prevention mandate.

Special recognition was given to ECOWARN field monitors, who are considered the backbone of the system and the Commission's“eyes and ears on the ground.” The quality, credibility, and timeliness of their reports were highlighted as essential for generating regional analysis, informing early warning trends, and guiding preventive measures taken by the Commission and its partners.

Over the course of the three-day retreat, participants will strengthen their technical and analytical capacities, including a review of ECOWARN's mandate and institutional framework, enhancement of data collection and verification methodologies, ethical reporting standards, and the application of analytical tools such as the Human Security Analysis Framework and the Conflict Risk and Human Security Assessment.

The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to strengthening its early warning and preventive action mechanisms to anticipate risks, address vulnerabilities, and promote sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).