403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Braille Qur'an Helps Blind Students Recite Holy Verses
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visually impaired students read the Holy Qur'an in Braille during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a school in Surabaya, Indonesia's East Java province, yesterday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment