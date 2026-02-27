Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Braille Qur'an Helps Blind Students Recite Holy Verses

2026-02-27 07:07:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visually impaired students read the Holy Qur'an in Braille during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a school in Surabaya, Indonesia's East Java province, yesterday.

Gulf Times

