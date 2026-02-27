MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lion Rock Resources to Attend 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the " Company " or " Lion Rock ") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention (" PDAC "), to be held March 1 to 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

PDAC Event and Booth Details



Event: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026

Dates: March 1 to 4, 2026

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario. Booth Number: 3046

Lion Rock will have its leadership and technical personnel on site and looks forward to engaging with the investment and resource community. The Company welcomes attendees to visit Booth 3046 to learn more about its exploration programs in South Dakota's Black Hills.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308

