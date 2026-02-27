Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister


2026-02-27 02:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received Friday a phone call from Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the call, they discussed ways to de-escalate tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in a move that supports security and stability in the region.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at resolving disputes through peaceful means and strengthening the foundations of peace and stability at both regional and international levels.

MENAFN27022026000067011011ID1110799984



Gulf Times

